Gucci Mane ft. 2 Chainz – “Use Me” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

It’s only thirteen days into May, but Gucci Mane‘s month has already been more eventful than most. Getting freed from prison and announcing Chief Keef to be Brick Squad’s latest recruit are just two noteworthy occurrences in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the Atlanta rapper is scheduled to release his Traphouse 3 street album May 21.

The latest leak from the project features 2 Chainz and is titled “Use Me.” A verse from the G.O.O.D. Music affiliate opens the song, while Gucci goes for Future’s struggle falsetto crown with a singsong chorus.

Yes, the artist shortly known as “Guwop” seriously sings on the cut, and more surprisingly brags about letting pretty women milk him for his earnings. At one point, he even tries his hand at some Auto-Tune crooning over production by the Honorable C.N.O.T.E.

Gucci’s collaborative spirit can also be heard on previous leaks “Darker” featuring Keef and a Trinidad Jame$ assisted track called “Guwop.” Hear “Use Me” below, and let us know if you feel Gucci’s love notes in the comments.

—

Photo: The Fader