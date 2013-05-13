Gucci Mane Pleads Not Guilty To Club Assault With Champagne Bottle

Even in Hip-Hop circles, you are innocent until proven guilty. With that said, Gucci Mane, who was released from jail at the top of May, has pleaded not guilty to going upside a soldier’s head with a champagne bottle at an Atlanta nightclub.

Yes, the rapper with a habit of kicking it in prison insist he is an innocent man. TMZ reports:

Gucci Mane just pled NOT GUILTY to aggravated assault in Atlanta for allegedly bashing a U.S. soldier over the head with a champagne bottle. Gucci (real name Radric Davis) allegedly bottled the Afghanistan vet back in March in an Atlanta nightclub … the man said he approached the rapper’s security to ask about getting a photograph when he was attacked, leaving a huge gash on his dome. Mane was indicted April 9, arrested four days later and went to jail for nearly three weeks before being released on bond May 2nd.

Does LaFlare have some hard evidence to prove that he did not 2-piece said soldier. Does he have a twin brother with the same ice cream cone tattoo on his face? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out. Either way, this should be good.

Gucci Mane’s latest mixtape, Trap House 3, is out May 21.

—

Photo: John Spink/AJC