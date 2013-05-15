Future Says Lil Wayne Brought “Positive Energy” To Emmett Till’s Story

Sometimes it’s best not to try to defend the indefensible. While on Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Power 106 in Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 14), Future was asked for his thoughts on the “Karate Chop (Remix)” controversy. According to Future, Lil Wayne brought “positive energy” to Emmett Till’s story. For real.

“I think overall with the whole situation, he did bring light in a positive way to what happened, even though they thought it was negative, he brought a positive energy to the situation,” Future told Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

The Atlanta rapper continued, “My dad didn’t even know who Emmett was. He thought I was talking about Emmett Smith… He raised awareness to people who didn’t even know Emmett Till, to young kids that never even knew what happened to him. There’s a lot of people who don’t understand.”

Okay. Future went on to assert that Weezy did not do the song to disrespect the Till family in any way. Wayne’s insensitive line indeed made more people aware of the Emmett Till tragedy. However, he did it in the completely wrong way. That’s exactly why Mountain Dew (PepsiCo) severed its ties with him, period. There is no way to positively spin that.

Recently, the producer of the “Karate Chop (Remix),” Metro Boomin, alleges that the version of the song with Weezy’s now infamous “Beat the pu–y up like Emmett Till” line was never supposed to be released.

Listen to the Future interview on LA radio below. Tell us if you disagree or agree with Future’s rationale in the comments.

Photo: AP/GQ