Kanye West Performs In NYC, Rants & Debuts Kim Kardashian Ode [VIDEO]

Last night (May 15), Kanye West performed at the Adult Swim Upfront Party at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City. It hit all the key points of a Yeezy featured event with the rapper debuting new songs—including a Kim Kardashian dedication—and going on a rant about those damn paparazzi and Saturday Night Live.

The stage was equipped with a giant glowing pyramid as West performed his old and new hits backed by a full band during his hour long set. The ode to his baby momma was an Auto-Tuned jam called “Awesome.” “I’d rather do nothing with you than something new with somebody new,” he croons.

As for the rant, the G.O.O.D Music rapper spoke on how he’s a terrible celebrity and all he does is make “real music” and “hit the studio and make real sh-t.” He added, “So I don’t want nobody running up on me with no cameras trying to like sell pictures and sh-t to magazines, asking me no dumb @ss questions throwing you off my focus and sh-t.” He also went on about Saturday Night Live (he won’t be in any skits) and not kissing babies and inspiring people.

The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend (March 18). Watch West perform “Awesome” below, and his latest dramatic rant on the next page.

