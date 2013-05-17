Kim Kardashian Taking Baby On Tour With Kanye West

This Kanye West and Kim Kardashian baby struggle is getting out of hand and the kid hasn’t even arrived yet.

First, a quick recap. Late last week, West was accosted by a parking sign, which resulted in him cursing out a couple of photographers as well as a speed knot on his forehead. Two days ago, West performed at the Adult Swim Upfront party, performing for about an hour and even kicking a song dedicated to his future baby mother called “Awesome.” He also went on an extended rant, making sure everyone knew he didn’t consider himself a celebrity and that he’ll be damned if he performs in a Saturday Night Live skit. Then yesterday (May 16), news broke that Kardashian was pissed off that Yeezy planned to go on tour soon after birth of their child, which is due in June, or maybe July.

Now, Kardashian allegedly isn’t tripping out her man’s tour plans because she will be right there with him. Umm, what about the whole getting married thing, though?

Read the rest of the story at TMZ

—

Photo: TMZ