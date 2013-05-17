Kanye West Stars With Ben Affleck In Saturday Night Live Promo [VIDEO]

Kanye West will be appearing on Saturday Night Live as its musical guest this weekend. It happens to SNL‘s season finale and here we have a promo starring Yeezy, Ben Affleck, who is the episode’s host, and cast member Fred Armisen.

The clips consists of three “takes,” with Armisen general showing a funny lack of chill. West pretty much plays it straight, telling Armisen not to beatbox and asking him what awards he has won.

During his latest rant at the Adult Swim Upfronts party, West was adamant that he would not be in any SNL skits. Nevertheless, the promo show that he does have a sense of humor because in the first take he is seen with a band-aid on his forehead. Late last week, while trying to duck paparazzi taking photographs of him and Kim Kardashian going to lunch, he slammed his head into a parking sign. Pictures the next day showed that he had a bump on his forehead.

Tune into NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET this Saturday (May 18) to catch West on SNL.