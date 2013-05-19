Jay-Z Spotted In The Studio With Drake [PHOTO]

This summer could be very special. Jay-Z is working on and album, and so is Drake. The two artists were recently spotted in the studio together.

Lenny Santiago, the longtime A&R for the Roc, shared a pic Hova and Drizzy in the lab via Instagram. “Warning: Please be very afraid of the music we’re working on. OVO x ROCNATION,” reads the caption accompanying the pic. The two have only collaborated sparingly, Drake handled the chorus on “Off That” from the rapper/mogul’s The Blueprint 3 album while Jigga dropped a verse on “Light Up” from the Toronto rapper’s Thank Me Later debut.

Earlier in the week, Jay-Z was spotted cooking up what’s sure to be some heat with Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon. Still no word on when we can expect a new Jay-Z album, though. With reports of his wife Beyoncé being pregnant with baby number two, any sort of timetable may have been thrown off. Drake’s new album, Nothing Was The Same, is due out this summer.

Also, you can find that Bourg Eoisie sweatshirt by a label called SOULLAND that Jay-Z is rocking right here. At $150 each, the designer, 23-year-old Silas Adler, just came up. And no, bourgeoisie is not a code word for the Illuminati.

Check out the full photo on the flip.

—

Photo: Instagram/Lenny S

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2Next page »