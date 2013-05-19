Drake Makes Cameo In Anchorman 2 [PHOTO]

It’s looking like Anchorman: The Legend Continues is going to have a healthy dose of Hip-Hop star power. Besides Kanye West, YMCMB’s Drake, who was recently spotted in the studio with Jay-Z, makes a cameo in the film, too.

Reports the New York Daily News:

As if there wasn’t enough of a star-studded cameo list including Kanye West, Kristen Wiig, Amy Poehler, Jim Carrey, Tina Fey and Harrison Ford to keep fans in a glass case of emotion over, it appears rapper Drake has made a debut. In a photo snapped Saturday in New York circa 1977, a male donning a fro and leather jacket who looks strikingly like the “Take Care” singer was seen on set. Fellow rapper and guest star West, filmed his scenes last week also sporting an afro and leather jacket choking Steve Carrell’s character with a hockey stick.

Yeezy also rocks an afro and looks like he is blessing Steve Carell’s character with the fade courtesy of a hockey stick in photos of his appearance from the set. Anchorman: The Legend Continues is due in the theaters by the end of the year. Drake’s new album, Nothing Was The Same, is in stores sometime this summer.

Check out a photo of Drizzy rocking a chin strap afro and 70’s style Member’s Only leather jacked on the next page.

Photo: New York Daily News, Doug Meszler

