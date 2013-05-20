Beyoncé Is Not Pregnant, According To Jay-Z

The Internet has been swirling with rumors that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is pregnant with she and Jay-Z’s second child. While everyone was hedging their bets on possible names (Red Mango?), her husband has confirmed that his wife is in fact not pregnant. This news will either excite or disappoint fans who were looking to become the new baby’s godparent.

According to Hot 97, Jay-Z sent an email to Ebro, the New York City radio station’s Program Director. In the message, Jay-Z addressed the pregnancy rumors, which circulated everywhere – including E! News. “It’s not true,” Jay-Z declared before throwing some shade at the publications who fed the rumor mill. “The news is worse than blogs.”

Many will be confused by this information, as Beyoncé was previously photographed in New York City at the MET Gala looking potentially with child in her gown. Other photos accentuated what looked like a growing baby bump. In addition, her overseas tour date cancellation in Antwerp, Belgium due to dehydration and exhaustion only fed what appeared to be a likely assumption that the superstar singer was pregnant with baby number two.

The Carters’ daughter, Blue Ivy, celebrated her first birthday earlier this year on January 7.

While there doesn’t appear to be another Carter heir just yet, if this news holds true, U.S. fans will be pleased to know that means the Mrs. Carter Tour will be in full force for the Summer.

Photo: AP