Hit-Boy ft. 2 Chainz – “Fan” [VIDEO]

It’s Hit-Boy‘s birthday, and he celebrates by giving followers a gift in visual form. The treatment is for “Fan,” a track that originally appeared on his 2012 mixtape HITstory; however, we see the remix from All I Ever Dreamed Of brought to the small screen.

The producer/rapper connects with his Hits Since 87 clique for a photo shoot, but his attention gets diverted from the task at hand due to the beautiful photographer on duty. After locking eyes, Hit-Boy and the stunning woman slide off to the darkroom for a steamy rendezvous.

Meanwhile, 2 Chainz assumes cameraman duties and spits a verse full of witty lines at the same damn time.

The HS87 collective also provided a second video for a new record called “Nothin,” featuring Audio Push and B Mac the Queen, as a bonus. Be on the lookout for Hit-Boy’s solo debut, due out later this year on HS87/Interscope Records.

