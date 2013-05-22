J. Cole Performs “Power Trip” On Late Night with Jimmy Fallon [VIDEO]

J. Cole was the latest lyricist to grace the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon stage. This time, the Roc Nation MC performed “Power Trip” from his forthcoming sophomore effort Born Sinner.

Backed by The Roots, Cole gave a smooth rendition of the standout jam sans Miguel. Fortunately, Captain Kirk of the legendary band was there to back vocals of the “Adorn” singer’s chorus to give it that live effect.

In other news, light skinned Jermaine recently pushed the release date for Born Sinner forward to June 18 to compete with Kanye West‘s sixth studio LP Yeezus. “I’m not going to sit [here]… I worked too hard to come a week later after Kanye West drops an amazing album,” Cole told Billboard‘s The Juice blog.

“It’d be like, ‘Oh and J.Cole dropped too, a week later.’ Nah. I’m going to go see him on that date. He’s the greatest. So it’s like, I’m a competitor by nature so it was instant, it wasn’t even a thought.”

Hip-Hop lovers can only applaud Cole’s confidence, because that’s what the culture is about. Born Sinner is available for pre-order on iTunes.

See Cole perform “Power Trip” below.

Photo: Late Night With Jimmy Fallon