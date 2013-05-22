Busta Rhymes & ODB Freestyle In 1993 [VIDEO]

The legendary DJ Tony Touch decided to liberate some rare footage he’s been sitting on for over 20 years. If all goes to plan, he will release 50 bits of vintage scenes from his vault each day leading up to the release of Piece Maker 3 (50 MCs Reunion) – the follow up to 2004′s The Piece Maker 2.

In the first visual, Tony Toca captures a cypher of Busta Rhymes and Ol Dirty Bastard in 1993. Other noteworthy MCs like Rampage, Dinco D of Leaders of the New School, Flipmode Squad’s own Spliff Star, and Lil’ Dap from Group Home can be seen with the Brooklyn MCs.

Devoted fans will recognize Busta’s verse from his 1996 hit “Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check,” which he later featured ODB on the remix. The “Brooklyn Zoo” spitter closes with a comedic rhyme fresh off the dome (“Damage” from Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version) in typical Shaolin fashion.

It was a crime for Touch to keep this clip to himself for so long, but all will be forgiven if he holds true to his promise to drop 49 more like it. Piece Maker 3 releases July 9. See Busta and ODB freestyle below.

Photo: YouTube