Gucci Mane – Trap House 3 Album Stream [LISTEN]

Gucci Mane finally delivered his highly anticipated Trap House 3 LP on Tuesday. Due to unknown circumstances, the album didn’t release on iTunes (which Gucci says is a conspiracy). Instead, fans can purchase it via the Atlanta rapper’s Bandcamp page.

Guwop gave listeners a fair sampling of what to expect with tracks like “Trap House 3,” “Darker,” and “Use Me,” to name a few. The full project features 17 songs in total and dons guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Chief Keef, Shawty Lo, Young Scooter, Rich Homie Quan and more.

Trap House 3 actually caps off a busy month for the “Wasted” rapper. This includes getting released from prison, again, a few weeks ago and signing Keef and Young Thug to Brick Squad.

Stream Trap House 3 below and let us know how you feel about it in the comments.

Photo: Johnny Nunez