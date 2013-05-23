Ice Cube – “The Big Show” [LISTEN]

Longtime fans of Ice Cube will be excited to hear that the legendary rapper has been prepping his 10th solo effort, Everythang’s Corrupt. The project looks to be near completion, and we receive a second official offering with “The Big Show.”

The new single is accompanied by a lyric video. Don’t worry about keeping up, because the content isn’t very difficult to grasp. Here, Cube name drops family and friends that are near and dear to his heart. Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, Deion Sanders, Mike Epps, and his two sons are among those shouted out.

At one point, the Death Certificate MC chants “These are the people I know/ These are the places I go/ This is my world motherf***er, just one big show.”

We understand that Cube is a successful actor and family man now, but we would appreciate some socio-political commentary if possible.

There’s no word on when Everythang’s Corrupt will release. In the meantime, get caught up with Cube’s previously released song, “Crowded” here. Listen to “The Big Show” below, and let us know if you feel the track in the comments.

Photo: EMI