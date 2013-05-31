J. Cole – “Ni**az Know” [LISTEN]

With Born Sinner set to hit stores in about three weeks, J. Cole treats fans to a new track from the album called “Ni**az Know.”

The Roc Nation artist displays his ability to be a jack of all trades on the cut, which he produced. Jermaine finds a bit of inspiration from The Notorious B.I.G.’s awe-inspiring “Notorious Thugs” verse over an uptempo beat with a soulful sound.

“I must confess, I copped the chains/ I hit the club, I made it rain/ I hit the road, I made a name/ I came back home, I ain’t the same,” chants Cole on a chorus he ends with this reminder: “Made a mil off the flow. Make sure these ni**az know.”

Born Sinner releases June 18, but feel free to pre-order it on iTunes here. Also, see J. Cole on the cover of Billboard magazine (on news stands now) on the next page.

Hear “Ni**az Know” below

