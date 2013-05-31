Gucci Mane Announces New Album Title [PHOTO]

Gucci Mane delivered his Trap House 3 street album barely a week ago, but he already has his sights set on the future. Today, the Brick Squad rapper revealed the title to his next full length album, Guwop.

The Atlanta native made the announcement via Twitter, and included a hilarious photo to signify the project’s “fall” release date.

In other news, Guwop reportedly has a collaboration with fellow polarizing figure Marilyn Manson. Gucci made the revelation in a forthcoming interview with Fader. See an excerpt from their conversation below.

That’s my boy man. We got the dopest record in the world, me and Marilyn. Me and him got one of the craziest records ever made. We made it whatever day Spring Breakers came out in Cali. He came to the sneak premiere, and after we did the red carpet and watched the movie, me and him went to the studio and made us a record. That’s the day that we met and began being friends. He’s cool as hell, I fuck with him hard. He ain’t the averagest white boy. He got swag. Me and him together, he don’t get on my nerves. I can stomach being around him. He cool.

Photo: Johnny Nunez

