Beyoncé Shares Pics From Berlin, Squashes Pregnancy Rumors? [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé’s the Mrs. Carter Show world tour was in Berlin last week, and she took in some sights. The singer shared some candid pics that include her and hubby Jay-Z—particularly one meant to dash those pesky pregnancy rumors.

The “Grown Woman” singer shared the photos via her Tumblr. Bey is preggers conspiracy theorists will be disappointed to see her sipping red wine, as she sits in Hova’s lap, in one photo. Other shots include images a graffiti mural (the artist is surely geeked), a hand-written card and a bottle of wine, which goes for about $400 a bottle.

The European portion of Beyoncé’s tour comes to an end tonight (June 1) in England at Twickenham Stadium. She will then have about a month off before the stateside leg kicks off on June 28 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.

Check out pics of the power couple hanging in Germany in the gallery.

Photos: Tumblr

