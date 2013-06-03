J. Cole ft. TLC -“Crooked Smile” [LISTEN]

With Born Sinner set to release in a few weeks, J. Cole liberates a monstrous collaboration with TLC called “Crooked Smile.” This is one of the highly-anticipated tracks on Roc Nation artist’s sophomore effort, Born Sinner, which will don limited features. In fact, the “Power Trip” artist said that there are no rapper appearances on the project.

Cole knocks one out of the park with an uplifting message for women who are insecure about their appearance. “They tell me I should fix my grill ’cause I got money now. I ain’t gone sit around and front like I ain’t thought about it/ A perfect smile is more appealing, but it’s funny how n***as crooked. Look how far I got without it,” he raps.

One line captures the sentiments of the thought provoking record: “No need to fix what God already put his paintbrush on.”

A soulful chorus from T-Boz and Chilli perfectly compliments Jermaine’s lyrics.

A layered bass line and melodic chords draw in listeners and undoubtedly shows Cole’s growth as a producer. This is before a choir takes us to church at the end of the song.

Pre-order Born Sinner on iTunes. Listen to “Crooked Smile” below.

—

Photo: Dream Villain