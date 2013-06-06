Brilliant Ignorance: Diddy Debuts The #DiddyJetDance [VIDEO]

If there were ever a two-step champion in Hip-Hop, it would have been Sean “Diddy” Combs. With an affinity for dancing that dates back to his days as Puff Daddy, the mogul returns today with some new moves for those that care. This dance, however, requires a prop that is out of most people’s pay grades — a private jet.

Diddy tweeted, “When you’re living THIS high, you can’t be afraid of heights!! Learn how to FLY with me!!” With that, we received a video that is utterly hilarious.

Aptly titled the #DiddyJetDance (we assume that the hashtag is essential), the visual features Bad Boy‘s head honcho blending a bit of fancy footwork into his smooth saunter towards a lavish Learjet. Simply walking on clearly wasn’t good enough for the New York native.

No dance is complete without fitting theme music, and Diddy’s song of choice was Problem‘s “Like Whaaat.” The Compton rapper is true real winner here in our opinion.

See the footage of the the #DiddyJetDance below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

