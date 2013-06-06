Kanye West Selling NYC Apartment For $4.5M [PHOTOS]

Can Kanye West really do anything in secret? The G.O.O.D. Music rapper/producer and soon to be daddy is selling his New York City bachelor pad for a cool $4.5 millions, and now we have photos.

Reports the New York Post reported about a week ago:

Kanye West is secretly selling his Soho bachelor pad — equipped with a bizarre bathtub and statues of children — for $4.5 million. The apartment’s strangest feature is in the master bedroom, outfitted with a slender basin just five feet away from West’s bed. “It’s the height of a normal sink, but it’s a huge, long, granite object, probably about 9 feet long but only a couple of feet wide. At the front is a sink,” said a broker who toured the space yesterday. “It was long and extremely narrow and very artsy-looking. “The apartment is amazing. If you like modern and sleek spaces, this is it.” The master suite’s walk-in closet also contained more than a dozen pair of expensive sneakers, mainly Air Jordans, the broker said. At the entrance, visitors are greeted by a narrow hallway with a statue at the end. “It looks like an angel, or a little boy Cupid, and it’s on a raised platform,” the broker said, adding that there is a similar statue in the living room. While the fourth-floor unit at 25 West Houston St. is not officially listed, West’s agent held a tour for the city’s top brokers at the apartment yesterday.

Well, all of Yeezy’s stuff is out there so he can unload the crib. Besides the apartment in Paris, there is also thep lush, $11 million mansion in Bel Air, Calif. that we assume he and Kim Kardashian will be settling into shortly.

Check out flicks of the apartment–mocks up from its designer Claudio Silvestri–in the gallery.

—

Photos: Claudio Silvestri, Curbed

