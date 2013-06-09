DJ Khaled ft. Drake, Rick Ross & Lil Wayne – “No New Friends” [VIDEO]

The video whose behind the scenes photos started that hilarious Drake meme is finally here. DJ Khaled’s visual for “No New Friends,” featuring Drizzy, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne, arrives and now all the old school gear makes senses.

The clip takes it back to 1996, hitting all the rap video cliches (that still are prominent by the way). Drizzy raps in a Jeep (and wears what should have been forgotten fashion), vixens hop out of 90’s era Benzes, Khaled barks into a humongous cellular phone, Weezy rocks a tall white tee and Rozay sports a track suit; representing the past. Fast forward to the present, and it’s the same team of rappers getting into the same Hip-Hop video debauchery.

The Boi-1da and Noah “40” Shebib produced track—which is why it’s basically a Drake song—will be landing on Khaled’s forthcoming Suffering From Success. Watch the video for “No New Friends” below.

[Spotted at Mr. World Premiere]