T.I. and Chris Brown’s “Takers” To Be Released In The Spring [Video Included]

“Takers” the highly anticipated crime-thriller starring T.I. and Chris Brown, is seeing a new release date.

Originally titled “Bone Deep”, the film previously had a January 8 release date but now with that date coming and going, the film’s been bumped up to May 14.

T.I. is one of the executive producers for the film and it features Tip and Chris alongside Paul Walker, Matt Dillon, Hayden Christenson and Idris Elba.

The pair play criminals part of an elaborate $20 million heist working to stay a step ahead of a Los Angeles detective hot on their trail.

Check out the trailer for “Takers” below.