Kanye West Says He Did Not Cheat On Kim Kardashian

Earlier this morning (June 12), news broke of a French Canadian model named Leyla Ghobadi claiming that Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian with her. However, Hip-Hop music’s version of Michael Jordan and Steve Jobs is denying her claims, stating that 23-year-old woman is just out for publicity.

Ghobadi told Star Magazine that Yeezy had security pluck her out of a concert crowd on July 6, 2012. After allegedly meeting up for drinks after the show, she claims Kanye told her his relationship with Kim was “just for publicity” and later got down with her twice. One rendesvous is said to have occurred when Kim was pregnant.

Umm, who has ever heard of West taking a chick, that he met at a concert, out for drinks, though? Just saying.

TMZ reports that West is denying any and all such claims by Ghobadi.

“…a rep for Kanye says it’s all BS — telling us, “This most recent attack on Kanye West and his family is totally without merit. It’s a blatant attempt by a misguided individual who is clearly seeking publicity, and another in a series of malicious stories drummed up by non-credible ‘news’ sources.” The rep adds, “This is a sad attempt to hurt two people trying to live their lives.”

