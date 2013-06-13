Joe ft. Fat Joe – “I’d Rather Have A Love (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Singer Joe teams up with Fat Joe as he presents the remix to his first single “I’d Rather Have a Love.” Filled with romantic vibes, they both pay respects to the special people in their lives.

Both speak about that special lady in their life, while Joe Crack gives deference to Big Pun from the jump. Using his classic line “I’m not a player, I just crush a lot”, the love that the Bronx rapper has for his brother continues to be evident even up to this day. Adorned with a feel good vibe, it is something that all can enjoy. The rapper Joe has been tapping into his soft side lately, showing some sentiment in his recent songs.

As for the R&B crooner, Joe is slated to come out with his new album, DoubleBack: Evolution of R&B, on July 2. This song will be the bonus track, if you buy it at Best Buy.

Listen to “I’d Rather Have A Love” (Remix) below.

—

Photo: Joe