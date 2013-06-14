50 Cent Produced Drama Picked Up By Starz Network

50 Cent‘s portfolio has been deeper than rap for a long time now. Curtis Jackson’s latest venture in the television world is a drama called Power, which has just been picked up by the Starz network.

News that Ferrari was executive producing the hour-long drama broke late last year. Now, eight episodes of the show have been ordered.

Reports Deadline:

Power, which has received an eight-episode order, tells the story of James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a wealthy New York City nightclub owner who wants to build an empire, turn the club into a Fortune 500 business, but there’s just one problem: Ghost is living a double life as the kingpin of the most lucrative drug network in New York. His marriage, family and business all become unknowingly threatened as he is tempted to leave his criminal life behind and become the rags-to-riches businessman he wants to be most of all. “Curtis has a unique and specific vision for the series, lending it an authenticity and voice rarely seen,” Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said. “Courtney has created a rich world and characters not often explored in contemporary drama. There is a rawness and soul to the character of Ghost as he struggles to live between these two worlds.” Power explores “a world of beauty, luxury, danger and death, all against the struggle of one man to define his nature and his soul,” Agboh said. “While the power and peril of Ghost’s world are specific, we hope to address the truly universal questions we all face when we look in the mirror: who am I? Where am I going? Who do I want to become?”

Jackson will also be overseeing the show’s music and has reportedly already created several songs for the series. There is also talk of the rapper/actor appearing on the show.

Besides Jackson, Power will also be executive produced by Mark Canton (300) and Randall Emmett (End Of Watch) and was created by Courtney Kemp Agboh (The Good Wife). Kemp will also serves as the showrunner. Production will started in late 2013.

—

Photo: Rolling Stone