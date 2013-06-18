Kanye West’s American Psycho-Inspired Yeezus Commercial [VIDEO]

Better late than never. Kanye West decided to let loose the HD version of his American Psycho inspired Yeezus commercial.

Yeezy screened the video at various locations this weekend, even after you ingrates downloaded a copy of his new album illegally. But, you’re still going to cop the album officially, right?

Kardashian associates Scott Disick (Kourtney’s boyfriend) and Jonathan Cheban (Kim’s BFF) star in the clip that creates one of the more memorable, and bloody, scenes from American Psycho. Is it too late to ask for a remake of the business card scene, too?

Watch the viral clip below. We could have used the HD version of “New Slaves” too, though.

Photo: DONDA