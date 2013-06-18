Jay-Z Hosts Celebrity Studded 40/40 Club 10-Year Anniversary Party [PHOTOS]

Jay-Z is clearly living a charmed life. One of the Brooklyn rapper’s most successful business is the 40/40 Club in New York City. Last night, he hosted a celebrity filled 10-year anniversary party at the high end sports bar.

LeSean McCoy, Hot 97’s Angie Martinez, R&B singer Maxwell and New York Knicks forward Amar’e Stoudemire. Some of Hova’s Roc Nation Sports clients were also in the house including Robinson Cano of the New York Yankees and Geno Smith of the New York Jets. And that was just the red carpet.

Inside were T.I. and his wife Tiny, Busta Rhymes, Fabolous, Meek Mill and more. Even Memphis Bleek made an appearance. Check out photos of the festivities in the following pages.

Jay-Z’s new album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, will be out starting July 4.

—

Photos: WENN.com

