Gucci Mane’s “Best of The Cold War” Mixtape Drops [Download Link Included]

After making the monumental move to squash beef with Young Jeezy and being taken to jail on drug charges Gucci Mane is still continuing his mixtape reign into the New Year.

A mix of tracks from Gucci’s Cold War mixtape has hit the net.

As previously reported, Gucci released his Cold War mixtpe trilogy in October before the release of his State V.S. Radric Davis album Decemburr 8.

Now with the Cold War Series and his label debut out producer and DJ, Diplo, has decided to present a blend of the ‘best of’ from Gucci’s mixtape.

Best of The Cold War features exclusive remixes to Gucci’s tracks including “Photoshoot”, “Frowney Face” and “My Shadow.”

Download Best of The Cold War below.

Download link: http://www.zshare.net/download/711276766607d61d/