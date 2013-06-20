CLOSE
Big K.R.I.T. – “King Part 3” [LISTEN]

Big K.R.I.T. blesses the Internets with some potent bars on “King Part 3.” For those not familiar, this is the third installment in the Mississippi lyricist’s freestyle series.

The King Remembered In Time reminds listeners of  how far he’s come sing “King” released in 2010 over Nas’s Life is Good track “Stay.” As expected, K.R.I.T. drops introspective rhymes by the pound over No I.D.’s jazzy production.

“We run away from things that used to reach us/ Rather the bible than a riffle. What can ballin’ teach us?,” asks the young MC. A bars later he continued, “Be a rapper or a Christian, K.R.I.T., ’cause in this game ain’t no room for that religion sh*t.” That’s deep.

You can listen and download K.R.I.T.’s “King Part 3” below. Hear more new material via his King Remembered In Time, available here.

