Curren$y ft. Young Roddy – “Grizzly” [LISTEN]

Curren$y maintains a level of omnipresence on the Internets that keeps him more relevant than most. Proof can be heard on his latest release, “Grizzly,” featuring Young Roddy.

Like most tracks by Spitta, this is a particularly mellow groove that features he and his Jet Life brethren kicking very player-like rhymes. This time, women of a curvaceous variety are the topic of conversation.

We’d be interested to know exactly how much music the independent rhymer has in the stash, because he drops new material in influx.

Nevertheless, “Grizzly” is a freebie track for your listening pleasure. If you’re looking for a full project from Curren$y, check out his collaborative EP with Wiz Khalifa, Live In Concert, and his sorely underrated drop New Jet City.

Hear the New Orlean rapper’s latest tune below.

Photo: Jet Life