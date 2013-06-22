Migos ft. Drake – “Versace (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Rapping Drake returns on one of the hottest tracks from below the Mason-Dixon –as he’s been known to do. Similar to his treatment of Future’s “Tony Montana” and Waka Flocka Flame’s “Round Of Applause,” the OVO rhymer hops on a current Atlanta heater by Migos called “Versace.”

Introspective rhymes dominated Drake’s accompanying release “The Motion,” but there is no country for that here. This is ish talk in its purest form.

“I been so quiet, I got world like what the f**k is he planning/ Just make sure that you have a backup plan, ’cause that sh*t just might come in handy,” raps the Grammy winner.

That alone make this worth a listen. Turn your volume up to ignorant decibels and play the “Versace” remix below.

—

Photo: OVO