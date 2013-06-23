Big Sean Reveals Hall Of Fame Release Date [VIDEO]

Rappers can’t do anything simple nowadays, including the reveal of their album release dates. Big Sean drops a short video that announces when fans will be able to purchase his long delayed yet highly anticipated sophomore album, Finally Famous.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper’s new project will be in stores August 27.

In the clip, the camera focuses on Sean’s eyes then pans out and circles around him. A bright graphic—the album cover, maybe?—appears on the back of his hoodie and as he turns around you see the letters “HOF” on his right leg and the numbers “8.27” on his left leg. We also get a short snippet of a song that sounds pretty damn good.

Are you looking forward to picking up Big Sean’s new album at the end of August? Let us know in the comments.

Watch the Hall Of Fame announcement trailer below.

—

Photo: YouTube