Jay-Z Previews Lyrics For Justin Timberlake Collab “Holy Grail” [PHOTO]

At this point, no one is surprised by anything Jay-Z does. This includes the unprecented rollout for his forthcoming Magna Carta Holy Grail LP. Tomorrow (June 25), fans will receive the project’s first release, “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake, but before then, Hov previews lyrics from the song via his Google Play app.

The track’s lyrical content suggests that fame and fortune are the proverbial holy grails the Brooklyn rapper references. Jay, however, details a list of reasons — many involve the stories of stars that had and lost it all — for why those shouldn’t be the primary goal.

If you weren’t aware, all Magna Carta Holy Grail content will be available through the aforementioned app that’s exclusively available on Samsung devices. You can find that on Google Play.

Considering the nature of the Internets, don’t expect much turn around time between “Holy Grail” releasing and when it hits the blogosphere.

See the tracklist for Hov’s 12th studio album here. Read the lyrics for “Holy Grail” on the following page.

