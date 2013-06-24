Fabolous – “Young OG” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

After hearing the musicality of Kanye West’s Yeezus, we knew sample flips from the project would come sooner than later. Catch the first on this new release from reputable lyricist Fabolous called “Young OG.”

The track samples the soulful break on West’s “On Site.” As a result, we hear a new formed loop with some hard hitting drums. This inspires some of Loso’s more potent bars of recent memory.

“I knew some n***as who had bread, never gave me crumbs/ Drank the whole f**kin’ juice and never save me some,” raps Fab.

A perfectly placed snippet from 2001 film Baby Boy tagged on to the end of the record totally sets things off. If “Young OG” is any indication of what fans can expect on Loso’s Way 2, we suggest that you get very excited.

