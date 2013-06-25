Diddy & Nas Takeover Cannes [VIDEO]

Diddy plans to take over cable television and the Internets alike with Revolt TV. Because of this, the mogul is liable to have cameras in tow at most times moving forward. Such was the case during a recent excursion to Cannes, France.

There, the man formerly known as Puff Daddy connected with legendary MC Nas to mob out, and according to them, it was epic. Unfortunately, the accompanying visual only previews footage that will release at a later date.

Standing at just under a minute, we get to see the aftermath of the turn up. Nas can be heard saying “We ran through the world like maniacs,” while Diddy adds “We come to these places. We takeover. We come, we f**k sh*t up and we leave.”

People, this is where hard work gets you.

We’d say both legends have something to be proud of. Nas still creates top quality material; consider his critically acclaimed 2012 album, Life Is Good, and the recent “Let Nas Down” remix proof. Meanwhile, Diddy’s Revolt TV recently got picked up by Time Warner Cable for distribution, and is primed to be the biggest launch in television history when it debuts this fall.

Clap for them. See the duo commune below.

