Asher Roth Drops The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 2 Mixtape, Pens Open Letter [DOWNLOAD]

If you’ve been perusing the blogosphere these last few weeks, chances are that you’ve seen a few rare appearances by Asher Roth. Today we receive the reason for his resurgence — a new mixtape called The Greenhouse Effect.

DJ Drama and Don Cannon serve as hosts on the second installment of a series Roth started five years ago. A compilation of freestyles and original material make up the 23 tracks on the tape from the Pennsylvania rapper.

Guest appearances on the project are slim, but include Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, and Chris Brown.

The Greenhouse Effect is accompanied by a lengthy open letter that fully detail’s the former XXL Freshman’s tumultuous journey through the industry. If you’ve ever thought to yourself, “where in the world is Asher Roth?,” the answer is in there.

Stream and download the Asleep in the Bread Aisle rapper’s latest drop below. Read the full open letter on the following page.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2Next page »