Kanye West Will Top Album Sales Chart, But J. Cole Not Too Far Behind

Kanye West’s Yeezus album will top the album sales chart this week, but not by much. J. Cole came in a close second with his sophomore album, Born Sinner, while Mac Miller also made a strong debut with his Watching Movies With The Sound Off project.

Yeezus, Kanye West’s provocative, adventurous, furiously discussed new Roc-a-Fella/Def Jam/IDJ release, finishes at #1 on our Album Sales Chart this week with 328k. West’s 2010 effort, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, streeted with 495k and has moved 1.3 million to date. Meanwhile, Roc Nation/Columbia’s J. Cole exceeded expectations significantly, coming in with 297k for his Born Sinner, and indie rapper Mac Miller (who’s graced the pop airwaves lately as a guest on Ariana Grande’s hit “The Way”) seizes the #3 spot with 101k for his Rostrum/INgrooves set Watching Movies With the Sound Off. Cole’s debut is a new benchmark, surpassing his prior release, 2011’s Cole World: The Sideline Story, which bowed with 217k and has sold 687k thus far. Miller’s Blue Slide Park (also 2011) launched with 144k and is just shy of 400k to date.

J. Cole is no doubt proud considering many questioned his choice to move the release of his album up by a week to compete with Yeezy’s. Miller’s performance is also notable considering his label, Rostrum Records, is independent.

The official SoundScan sales numbers won’t be available until tomorrow morning. Check out Hits Daily Double’s chart on the next page.

