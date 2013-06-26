Bridget Kelly ft. Kendrick Lamar – ”Street Dreamin” [VIDEO]

Roc Nation singer Bridget Kelly drops the visuals to her Kendrick Lamar assisted single “Street Dreamin,” off her forthcoming debut album.

Sampling Tupac’s “Got My Mind Made Up” the song starts off with K. Dot doing what he does best and Bridget Kelly setting the tone for the summer time single. Shot in Greensboro, N.C., the video features the New York native hanging out with her crew of lady friends occasionally locking eyes with a potential love interest. The Roc Nation songstress is also seen riding through town with Kendrick in an old school car with the top down.

Kelly has been on the Roc for a long minute but we still don’t have an offical release date or title for her new album.

Check out the Clifton Bell-directed video for “Street Dreamin” below and let us know what you think of the song in the comments.

Photo: YouTube