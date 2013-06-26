K-Ci & JoJo Speak On Drake’s “Jodeci Freestyle” [VIDEO]

Yes, K-Ci & JoJo are still getting their sing on. The R&B crooners were asked about Drake recently dropping a freestyle that name checked them and what were their thoughts on the Toronto rapper’s homage.

The Urban Daily reports:

Adding some spice to it all rapper/singer Drake released a song called “Jodeci Freestyle” over the weekend where he named-dropped the R&B veterans throughout the track. TheUrbandaily.com caught up with them the day after the show, after party and hotel to talk to them about their new album, the status of the Jodeci album, some of their not-so-good nights on the road recently and played them part of the “Jodeci Freestyle” to get their reaction.

The Hailey brothers said not to expect a Jodeci reunion anytime soon, but they did have kinds words fro Drizzy.

Watch video of what K-Ci & JoJo had to say about Drake over at The Urban Daily.

—

Photo: The Urban Daily