Tony Yayo Godfather Of The Ghetto Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Tony Yayo is back with a new mixtape Godfather Of The Ghetto. The 15 track project includes features from Lloyd Banks, 50 Cent, Twista, Ron Browz , Kidd Kidd and Raheem Devaughn.
Tracklist and download below. Let us know if you think Yayo still got it in the comments.
1.Tommy Story
2.Dangerous Minds
3.Selling Keys ft Lloyd Banks
4.Out Of Town Trip
5.Move ft 50 Cent & Kidd Kidd
6.Girlfriend ft Twista
7.Ready
8.Good Die Young
9.Lean Molly
10.Sunshine
11.If Love Is ft Raheem Davaughn
12.Sexual Healing
13.Up and Down ft Ron Browz
14.Everywhere
15.Bound To Win
Photo- G-Unit
