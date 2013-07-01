Big Sean Speaks On Naya Rivera, Hall Of Fame, & More [VIDEO]

A lot has been going on with Big Sean. In addition to creating his sophomore album Hall Of Fame, the Detroit native is in a public relationship with Glee star Naya Rivera. He spoke on this, Yeezus, and more in a recent sit down with Hot 97.

Sean credited the legendary No I.D. for his involvement in his forthcoming project and called him a “true O.G.” because of his passion for pushing the culture.

“No I.D. is somebody who will teach you as much as he can and let you know any secrets he know,” the G.O.O.D. Music rhymer said. “He wants you to tell your secrets too and y’all put your ideas together and make something better.”

According to the “Beware” rapper, everyone he’s played Hall Of Fame for has reveled over the quality of the project.

Sean also spoke on his highly anticipated collaboration with Eminem has been a standout track. “I played Royce my album before,” recalled Sean, who says the Slaughterhouse MC relayed the message of how good his LP was to Slim Shady.

“I told him [Eminem] if it’s weak just tell me to cut if off. I ain’t got to play you the whole thing.” Sean says Em ended up listening all the way through, and was thoroughly impressed.

Hall Of Fame is due out August 27. See Big Sean speak in-depth in the full interview below.

—

Photo: YouTube