Jay-Z Unveils “Beach Is Better” & “Tom Ford” Lyrics [PHOTOS]

Today, Jay-Z and Samsung return with lyrics for two of the more affluently titled tracks from Magna Carta Holy Grail, “Beach Is Better” and “Tom Ford.”

At this point, fans should probably sit tight until Hov’s full project releases July 4 to hear any new tunes.

If you haven’t been keeping up or don’t have access to the “Magna Carta” Google app, the total number of leaked lyrics now sit comfortably at nine of the 15 songs featured on Jay’s 12th studio album. We’ll be willing to bet our bottom dollar that we’ll see the words to the remaining records in the coming days.

Get a preview of the Brooklyn legend’s verses on a star studded cut called “BBC” and another called “Heaven.” Read up on “Beach Is Better” and “Tom Ford” on the following pages.

