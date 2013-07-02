Big Sean’s Mom Spits “Dance (A$$)” Lyrics On Jimmy Kimmel Live! [VIDEO]

Have you ever wondered how rappers’ parents feel about their kid’s questionable lyrics? Jimmy Kimmel has and therefore invited Big Sean‘s mother Myra Anderson to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to participate in a segment called “Words From Your Mother.”

As a result, we saw the G.O.O.D. Music rapper‘s mother give a hilarious rendition of her son’s chart-topping track “Dance (A$$).” To top it off, there was a dual video of a woman doing some major twerking playing in the background simultaneously.

It was all in good fun though, as Anderson capped off her brief performance by saying “That’s my boy!”

We wonder what Sean’s take on this was. In any case, the Detroit native is gearing up to release his sophomore album, Hall Of Fame, which is due out August 27. He recently spoke on the project, his relationship with Naya Rivera and more in an interview with Hot 97.

See Ms. Anderson show her son love in the footage below.

—

Photo: YouTube