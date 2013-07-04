Jay-Z, Beyoncé & Samsung Celebrate Release Of MCHG In Brooklyn [PHOTOS]

Last night (July 3 & July 4), Jay-Z celebrated the release of his new album, Magna Carta Holy Grail in Red Hook, Brooklyn. The exclusive shindig was limited to 500 people that included Beyoncé, Raekwon, Nick Cannon and Timbaland.

The celebration served as consolation of sorts since the City of New York put the kabosh on Hova’s plans to perform on the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater in midtown New York City near Times Square. Also in attendance last night were model Tyson Beckford, singer Adrienne Bailon as well as Jay-Z’s sisters Andrea and Michelle Carter along with his nephew Jarrell Carter.

Check out flicks from the party in the gallery.

—

Photos: Wire Image, Instagram

