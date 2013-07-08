Lauryn Hill Begins 3-Month Jail Sentence

Uncle Sam doesn’t care who you are. If you try to front on his dough, you either pay up or go to jail, or even both. The latter is the case for Lauryn Hill, who started her three-month prison sentence for tax evasion today.

TMZ reports:

Ready or not … Lauryn Hill has just reported to federal prison in Connecticut, where she will begin her 3 month sentence for tax evasion, TMZ has learned.

Officials tell TMZ … the former Fugees singer was booked into the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury at 11:15 AM EST.

We’re told the FCI is a “minimum security type facility” where inmates live in “barracks type” housing.

We’re also told 38-year-old Hill will not be isolated in the facility — and will be housed with the general population.

As we previously reported, Hill pled guilty last year to three counts of tax evasion for failing to file returns on $1.8 million she earned from 2005 to 2007.