Hit-Boy – “New Chains (James Somersett)” [VIDEO]

Hit-Boy may no longer be a part of the G.O.O.D. Music fold, but that didn’t stop him from utilizing Kanye West’s “New Slaves” for his own purposes. With that, we receive a remix, titled “New Chain,” that is a bit different both sonically and topic-wise from his former boss’s Yeezus standout.

The track comes with an accompanying visual treatment that features Hit-Boy rhyming while shackled, but albeit beautiful women get equal face time. Off scenes show dated footage of Black men working in a chain gang for emphasis.

The Grammy winner uses all of this to lyrically defend his affinity for all forms of stunting. Early in the track, Hit-Boy snags Yeezy’s flow from the original. This and the beat changes as the song progresses, though.

Check out the treatment for “New Chains” below.

Photo: YouTube

