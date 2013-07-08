50 Cent Dropped From MLB Event Thanks To Domestic Violence Charge

The trend of rappers losing endorsement deals and gigs because of their suspect behavior continues. Thanks to domestic violence charges that were recently levied against him, 50 Cent has been dropped from performing at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Bash part/concert in NYC this weekend.

TMZ reports:

TMZ broke the story … 50 was charged with domestic violence last week following the alleged domestic dispute at his baby mama’s house in California in June, during which he allegedly kicked her and destroyed a bunch of her property (more than $7,000 worth).

50 was supposed to perform at the MLB party on July 14th along with Kaskade, but sources tell TMZ, MLB officials decided not to move forward with the alleged GF-kicker.

50’s name appeared on the original flyer for the event … but the event’s Facebook page is now updated, and advertises 2 “surprise performances” for the party.

MLB hasn’t returned our calls to confirm 50 was cut as a direct result of the domestic violence charges.

50’s people haven’t gotten back to us either.