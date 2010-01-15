Wyclef Asks President Obama To Call For “A State Of Emergency” For Haiti [Video Included]

As the death tolls in Haiti continue to rise, Wyclef Jean is calling for a state of emergency and says that the death count is far higher than what is being reported. Clef spoke with FOX News stating,

“This is apocalypse. The reality here at the airport has nothing to do with what’s going on on the ground right now. There’s people that are still under the rubble. The count is not 100-thousand. There’s at least 400-500 thousand at least of people who are about to die. The numbers are high. We need a state of emergency [to be called].

We spent the day picking up dead bodies all day. That’s what we did. There’s so much bodies in the streets that the morgues are filled up, the cemeteries are filled up. So we participated in picking up the bodies and finding a place that we could put the bodies.”