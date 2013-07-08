Jay-Z – “Dead Presidents 3” [LISTEN]

Who said social media doesn’t yield positive results? On the eve of Magna Carta Holy Grail‘s release, Jay-Z allowed his longtime engineer Young Guru to release the official version of “Dead President.”

This audible treat came as the result of a fan inquiring about the track during an impromptu Q&A session the Brooklyn legend held today on Twitter.

A ripped version of Hov’s third opus of the classic song series leaked via a DJ Green Lantern mixtape way back in 2007. Since then, the record sat comfortably in limbo until now.

Chances are that Jay-Z, or better yet Magna Carta Holy Grail, have been mentioned in your casual conversations for the past few weeks. While you’ve probably heard the Roc Nation CEO’s 12th studio album by now, it officially hits stores tomorrow, July 9.

