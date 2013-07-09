Jay-Z’s Already Platinum Magna Carta Holy Grail To Sell 400K Units 1st Week

Although the RIAA has already awarded Jay-Z’s Magna Carta Holy Grail with platinum status, Billboard is still not budging on its longstanding policy of not counting the 1 million bulk pre-orders from Samsung. It’s no sweat off Hov’s back, as it appears that his latest set is projected to top the charts and sell up to 400,000 copies this week.

Jay’s album hits shelves today (July 9), and according to Billboard, the record will serve as the Brooklyn mogul’s 13th chart-topping release.

From Billboard:

“Magna Carta’s” first-week sales forecast is based partly on how well the title is performing with pre-orders through digital retailers. It became available to pre-order via iTunes on July 4. In turn, the album is seemingly a lock for No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart next week. It would mark Jay-Z’s 13th chart-topper, extending his record as the solo artist with the most No. 1 albums in history. (Only the Beatles, with 19 No. 1s, have more leaders.)

Jay-Z, not known as the most active celebrity in social media, hopped onto his Twitter account yesterday and held an impromptu Q&A session with fans and critics alike. It appears that fatherhood and savvy business moves have sparked a lighter side of the rapper, who took even the most obvious shots online in stride.

Magna Carta Holy Grail is available now.

